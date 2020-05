Dutch government asks prosecutors to probe tax office Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government reported its own taxation office to public prosecutors on Tuesday, seeking an investigation into possible discrimination in a long-running scandal centered on civil servants trying to track down parents fraudulently claiming child care benefits. The case involves thousands of parents who had their child care benefit payments […] 👓 View full article

