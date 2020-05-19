Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Montreal-based fashion retailer Reitmans seeks creditor protection for its 576 stores across Canada

CBC.ca Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Women's fashion retailer Reitmans is asking a Canadian court to grant it protection from its creditors while it restructures, the latest retail victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

H&M's sales tumble as stockpiles grow [Video]

H&M's sales tumble as stockpiles grow

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said local currency sales have tumbled 57% since the start of March compared with a year ago. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
J. Crew Becomes First Major Retailer to File for Bankruptcy Due to Coronavirus [Video]

J. Crew Becomes First Major Retailer to File for Bankruptcy Due to Coronavirus

J. Crew Becomes First Major Retailer to File for Bankruptcy Due to Coronavirus The decision to file for Chapter 11 protection in federal bankruptcy court was reached on Sunday night. Company..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Battered by impact of COVID-19, Canadian fashion retailer Reitmans seeks protection from creditors

The Reitmans filing will be heard in Quebec Superior Court Tuesday, the company said, noting that the decision to do so was made unanimously by its board of...
CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

calgaryrants

Shane Byciuk RT @TonySeskus: Montreal-based fashion retailer Reitmans seeks creditor protection for its 576 stores across Canada | CBC News https://t.co… 44 seconds ago

TonySeskus

Tony Seskus Montreal-based fashion retailer Reitmans seeks creditor protection for its 576 stores across Canada | CBC News https://t.co/U9v8Es82Ta 6 minutes ago

philippedemo

Philippe de Montigny Montreal-based fashion retailer @Reitmans seeks creditor protection for its 576 stores across Canada… https://t.co/tmPWbXZY0L 11 minutes ago

Hmason36

Hazel Mason RT @CBCCanada: Montreal-based fashion retailer Reitmans seeks creditor protection for its 576 stores across Canada https://t.co/VGNbDZsewr… 16 minutes ago

aartipole

Aarti Pole Montreal-based fashion retailer Reitmans seeks creditor protection for its 576 stores across Canada… https://t.co/Sjgq2QvLEq 20 minutes ago

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News Montreal-based fashion retailer Reitmans seeks creditor protection for its 576 stores across Canada… https://t.co/AxAe7jn95X 22 minutes ago

globalupdate_24

Global Update 24 Montreal-based fashion retailer Reitmans seeks creditor protection for its 576 stores across Canada https://t.co/EOdMqKluEf 30 minutes ago

ShinyHappyMedia

Shiny Happy Media Montreal-based fashion retailer Reitmans seeks creditor protection for its 576 stores across Canada https://t.co/7MzcyOqf1z 37 minutes ago