Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Etihad makes first known flight between UAE and Israel

Seattle Times Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
JERUSALEM (AP) — Etihad Airways said Tuesday it would fly aid for the Palestinians amid the coronavirus pandemic into Israel, marking the first known direct commercial flight between the nations. The flight comes as the United Arab Emirates, home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai on the Arabian Peninsula, has no formal diplomatic ties to Israel […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: 'Special flight' with 177 stranded Indians from UAE lands in Kochi [Video]

Watch: 'Special flight' with 177 stranded Indians from UAE lands in Kochi

Flight carrying stranded Indians in Abu Dhabi landed at Cochin International Airport. The repatriation flight of Air India Express brought back 177 Indian nationals. The first batch of stranded Indians..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:43Published

Tweets about this

gathigi_kelvin

Kelvin Gathigi | ASPIRING PILOT✈️ RT @AJEnglish: UAE's Etihad makes first known flight to Israel https://t.co/yV7ewKxGBG 14 hours ago

tusharshah2100

# Kesari Bharat RT @meforum: Another small step on the path to Arab normalization of ties with Israel. https://t.co/fVpGPqyw0O 15 hours ago

DanielGorH

Daniel Gordillo H  RT @breakingavnews: Etihad makes first known flight to Israel, carrying Palestinian aid. https://t.co/9Ug6pcuaWT https://t.co/NVkYs23su4 16 hours ago

highest_debut

hdpyon Abu Dhabi's Etihad makes first known flight to Israel, carrying Palestinian aid | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/oAZtGcBTNp 18 hours ago

AkhrZ

Akhr Zmn RT @KiyyaBaloch: A breakthrough in #Israel-#UAE relations. “Etihad, a state-owned, long-haul carrier, confirmed that it had sent a flight… 23 hours ago

TravelLoGuide

TravelOguide Ignoring the absence of formal ties between the UAE and Israel, @eithad flew from the capital of the UAE into Israe… https://t.co/enotlELtru 1 day ago

Terryho63967129

Terry hoover Abu Dhabi%27s Etihad makes first known flight to Israel, carrying Palestinian aid https://t.co/K6s5IP3ZRl via @YahooNews 1 day ago