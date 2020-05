Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Gregory Tyree Boyce, best known for playing Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight film, died on May 13, the Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed to Variety. He was 30. Boyce and his girlfriend, 27-year-old Natalie Adepoju, were both found dead in their Las Vegas condo, E! reported. The cause of death for either individual has not yet been disclosed. In 2008's...