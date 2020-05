Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — A tribute to Andre Harrell, the influential music executive who discovered Sean “Diddy” Combs and died earlier this month, will air Sunday. The memorial broadcast dubbed “Mr. Champagne and Bubbles” — a nickname of Harrell’s — will feature tributes from Chris Rock, Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Babyface, Naomi Campbell, Lee Daniels, […] 👓 View full article