Recent related videos from verified sources Trump defends hydroxychloroquine use as others caution against it



U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his use of a prescription malaria drug to try to ward off the novel coronavirus despite medical warnings, saying it was up to individuals to make their.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:49 Published 5 hours ago Trump Following Advice Of New York Doctor On Taking Hydroxychloroquine 'Cocktail'



With President Donald Trump telling people he is now taking hydroxychloroquine, the local doctor who inspired him is speaking out. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:34 Published 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump defends use of unproven hydroxychloroquine treatment US President Donald Trump has defended his use of an unproven treatment in a bid to guard against the coronavirus, saying it is an individual decision to make.

SBS 6 hours ago



Donald Trump dismisses hydroxychloroquine study as an 'enemy statement' against him US President Donald Trump has defended his use of an unproven treatment in a bid to guard against the coronavirus, saying it is an individual decision to make.

SBS 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this