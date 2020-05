Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 1 day ago Jason Whitlock: 'The Last Dance' has ended the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan & Lebron 02:28 With the last episode concluding of Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance,' the question has been raised if LeBron is actually better than Michael Jordan. Hear why Jason Whitlock believes that 'The Last Dance' will finally put an end to the GOAT debate.