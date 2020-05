You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources People Have Stopped Wearing Real Pants, But They’re Actually More Productive These Days



Two in three Americans can’t remember when they last wore real pants, a new study from Mattress Firm suggests. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:51 Published 4 days ago Most Americans working from home can't remember the last time they wore real pants



Two in three Americans said they flat-out don't remember the last time they wore real pants, according to new research.In a survey of 2,000 American respondents who currently work from home, four in.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this