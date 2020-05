Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — A technical glitch in CBS' Washington control room wiped out the broadcast of the "CBS Evening News" on the East Coast and in the Midwest on Tuesday. The Norah O'Donnell-anchored newscast originates from Washington. It is usually transmitted through a New York control room, but that facility has been shut for […]