Seattle schools to offer summer school to all students starting in July, continuing coronavirus online classes
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () The announcement comes at a time when many parents are feeling anxious about learning time lost as the district shifted to an online learning model. Normally, the district only enrolls about 2,500 students in summer school.
When students return to school after a lengthy pandemic-induced absence, the consensus is they will have lost significant academic ground. Still unresolved for... Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News