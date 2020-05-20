Global  

‘Bask in the mask’ launched in Kollam

Hindu Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
The Kollam City police launched ‘Bask in the Mask’, a campaign to ensure that everyone wears masks at public places. On Tuesday, cases were registered
