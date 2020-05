Recent related videos from verified sources Indian officials battle to clear roads devastated by cyclone Amphan



Indian rescue officials are battling to clear debris and restore communication on roads devastated by cyclone Amphan. A small team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials worked in the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:51 Published 4 hours ago COVID-19: Police check temperature of people arrive at Okhla vegetable market



Police are checking the temperature using a thermometer gun, of people who have arrived to make purchases at Okhla vegetable market amid the coronavirus pandemic. People were seen maintaining social.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28 Published 7 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Super cyclone Amphan live updates: Strong winds, heavy rains lash coastal areas The cyclone has brought strong winds and heavy rains to the coastal areas with the winds reaching to as much as 106 kmph in Paradip.

DNA 1 day ago



IMD: Super cyclone Amphan to hit coastal areas from afternoon Heavy rains lashed Digha in West Bengal and Paradip Coast in Odisha on Wednesday morning as Super cyclone Amphan was expected to hit the coastal areas of both...

Mid-Day 1 day ago



