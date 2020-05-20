Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arise, Sir Tom: Britain's fundraising hero Colonel Tom Moore, 100, is knighted

The Age Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
First he became a national hero for his fundraising efforts. Then he became an honorary colonel. Now 100-year-old WWII veteran Tom Moore is to become a knight.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Captain Tom Moore to be given knighthood

Captain Tom Moore to be given knighthood 00:30

 Second World War veteran and NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted, Downing Street has announced. The 100-year-old raised almost £33 million for health service charities by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden. Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Sir Tom as a “true national...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Five-year-old boy dresses up for every 'clap for carers' [Video]

Five-year-old boy dresses up for every 'clap for carers'

A cute five-year-old boy dresses as a different key worker for every 'clap for carers' including Boris Johnson - complete with homemade lectern. Little Alfie Miller, five, wanted to thank key workers -..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published
UK veteran fundraiser Captain Tom honoured in virtual ceremony [Video]

UK veteran fundraiser Captain Tom honoured in virtual ceremony

British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has become a national hero after raising millions for the health service, was awarded the Freedom of the City of London on Tuesday during a virtual..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Record UK fund-raiser Colonel Tom Moore, 100, is knighted

Colonel Tom Moore, who became a national hero in Britain after raising 33 million pounds ($40.5 million) for the National Health Service in the run-up to his...
Reuters

Tom Moore, a.k.a. Captain Tom, Gives Britain Hope During Coronavirus

In the space of six weeks, “Captain Tom” Moore, 100, raised $40 million for the British health service and became a national hero.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Arise, Sir Tom: Britain's fundraising hero Colonel Tom Moore, 100, is knighted https://t.co/ESylrM3uiN https://t.co/qI07rNSM35 3 minutes ago