Amphan cyclone tracker | Migrant trains to Bengal, Odisha cancelled

Wednesday, 20 May 2020
Trees were uprooted and power infrastructure suffered damage following strong winds due to cyclone Amphan.
News video: Cyclone Amphan: 41 NDRF teams deployed in West Bengal and Odisha | Oneindia News

Cyclone Amphan: 41 NDRF teams deployed in West Bengal and Odisha | Oneindia News 02:31

 An Air India Express special flight from Abu Dhabi touched down at Cochin International Airport, with 173 passengers and two infants on Monday night under the Vande Bharat Mission. Forty-one teams of the National Disaster Response Force, including seven reserves, have been deployed in West Bengal and...

Recent related news from verified sources

Cyclone Amphan to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; West Bengal, Odisha likely to receive rainfall: IMD

Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' hovering over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood is likely to "intensify" further into a "severe cyclonic storm" during next 12...
Mid-Day

Coast Guard headquarter in Kolkata initiates measures to curb effect of Cyclone Amphan

In view of Cyclone Amphan likely to affect coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha, the Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (North-East) at Kolkata, on Friday...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

