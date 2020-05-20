Amphan cyclone tracker | Migrant trains to Bengal, Odisha cancelled

An Air India Express special flight from Abu Dhabi touched down at Cochin International Airport, with 173 passengers and two infants on Monday night under the Vande Bharat Mission. Forty-one teams of the National Disaster Response Force, including seven reserves, have been deployed in West Bengal and...
India now has over 1,00,000 Covid+ cases however, as per government data, the country has a relatively low mortality rate. With increasing movement of people and lockdown relaxations, these numbers are..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:08Published