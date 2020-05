Saboteur Aesop 🔵 Three more arrests made in Aya Hachem murder inquiry in Blackburn https://t.co/BfRHopgpHt 55 minutes ago Ashy Mo, RN 🇧🇩 Aya Hachem: Three more arrested over Blackburn student mistakenly killed in drive-by shooting | UK News | Sky News https://t.co/M3dydoOUCj 2 hours ago AdM @YasirQadhi She was mistakenly killed in a drive by shooting. The real hypocrisy is that @ShaykhAzhar doesn’t talk… https://t.co/G43y1nDewL 2 hours ago #FundOurERServices Aya Hachem shooting: Three more men arrested after student, 19, shot dead in drive-by on way to supermarket. https://t.co/w6CvzGRexC 3 hours ago Trina 💫 RT @SkyNews: Aya Hachem: Three more arrested over Blackburn student mistakenly killed in drive-by shooting https://t.co/ZDCgxzhvfe 3 hours ago Lauren Jones LJ This makes me angry and upset in equal measure! This young woman came here for a better life away from conflict, wa… https://t.co/TqIFttLwt1 4 hours ago Lynn RT @LiseMcNally: Lancashire Police have arrested three more people in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Aya Hachem in Blackburn on… 4 hours ago Líse McNally Lancashire Police have arrested three more people in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Aya Hachem in Blackb… https://t.co/GOtW53nIJV 4 hours ago