John MacLeod RT @guardian: New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern flags four-day working week as way to rebuild after Covid-19 https://t.co/y8xROMeYcW 10 seconds ago

Jack RT @UnisonDave: New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has suggested employers consider a four-day working week and other flexible wor… 13 seconds ago

Karen Price Jacinda Ardern flags four-day working week as way to rebuild New Zealand after Covid-19 https://t.co/fxc8QOr14k 34 seconds ago

💧Phil viva la republic RT @gorgeousdunny1: Jacinda Ardern flags four-day working week as way to rebuild New Zealand after Covid-19 https://t.co/AkL9hvsb07 Bold mo… 34 seconds ago

Steve Masters RT @4Day_Week: Jacinda Ardern, the Prime minister of New Zealand sees #4DayWeek as way to rebuild New Zealand after Covid19! She says it c… 43 seconds ago

Christina RT @EVERALDATLARGE: #Jacinda hits jackpot again. 4 day working week will establish new & better way of life for us all. Jacinda Ardern… 58 seconds ago

Noble Robin Sans Nobel :) RT @Asher_Wolf: Jacinda Ardern flags four-day working week as way to rebuild New Zealand after Covid-19 https://t.co/Pgecl6nq4C 1 minute ago