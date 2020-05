Recent related videos from verified sources UK Spent $20 Million on Dud Chinese Coronavirus Test Kits



UNITED KINGDOM — The U.K government is scrambling for a refund after gambling on $20 million worth of Chinese-made coronavirus testing kits that did not work. According to the New York Times, the.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:04 Published on April 17, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this