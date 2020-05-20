Global  

Britain's Rolls-Royce to axe 9,000 jobs in air travel slump

Reuters Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Rolls-Royce plans to cut at least 9,000 jobs, or more than a sixth of its workforce, in the latest blows to the UK economy and aviation industry dealt by the coronavirus pandemic.
0
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs amid air travel slump

Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs amid air travel slump 01:18

 Britain's Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 and could shut factories to adapt to the much smaller aviation market that will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Francis Maguire reports.

