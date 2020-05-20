Britain's Rolls-Royce to axe 9,000 jobs in air travel slump
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Rolls-Royce plans to cut at least 9,000 jobs, or more than a sixth of its workforce, in the latest blows to the UK economy and aviation industry dealt by the coronavirus pandemic.
