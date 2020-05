Recent related videos from verified sources Woman fatally shot early Saturday near Boynton Beach



A woman was fatally shot near Boynton Beach early Saturday. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:20 Published 2 weeks ago This woman uses grad cap fabric to make faces masks



Beverly Jones’s “An Ethnic Celebration” is a small business that designs custom caps for graduating students using vibrant and dynamic fabrics from different parts of Africa. But with the COVID.. Credit: Localish Duration: 03:02 Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this