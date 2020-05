Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

BALTIMORE (AP) — A stolen baby goat was returned home to its community garden in Baltimore late Tuesday night, police said. Baltimore police were notified just before 10 p.m. that the young Nigerian Dwarf goat named Ed had been “anonymously returned” to his owners, according to a statement from the department. Ed was reported missing […] 👓 View full article