Amol RT @scroll_in: In Telangana, 71 new Covid-19 cases and one death have been reported today, taking the state’s tally to 1,991. The toll rise… 1 day ago

scroll.in In Telangana, 71 new Covid-19 cases and one death have been reported today, taking the state’s tally to 1,991. The… https://t.co/4ujK371NNd 1 day ago

Asian Journal Canada Heat wave forces cities to rethink how to offer heat relief under COVID-19 - https://t.co/U2sVIlD6pb wave forces ci… https://t.co/twTjf5tlX5 2 days ago

The Hans India Covid toll rises to 53 in Telangana with four more deaths #COVID19 #GHMC #Hyderabad #Telangana https://t.co/JVmlzIlHef 3 days ago

The Pioneer #COVID19: 41 new positive cases have been reported in #Telangana today; taking the total number of positive cases t… https://t.co/KVGEkCub2X 3 days ago

SonuBabuSomkuwar RT @thenewsminute: Three more die of COVID-19 in Telangana, death toll rises to 48 https://t.co/TYVi3giein 5 days ago