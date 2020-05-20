|
Family of Capt. Jenn Casey, killed in Snowbird crash, to release statement
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
The military will be releasing a statement today from the family of Capt. Jenn Casey, who was killed in the Canadian Forces Snowbirds crash on Sunday.
Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published
Remembering Capt. Jenn Casey 01:55
Tributes from around the world have poured in after Snowbirds public relations officer Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in a crash in B.C.'s interior on May 17.
