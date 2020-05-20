Global  

Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga appears in court

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Investigators have requested the extradition of Rwandan genocide suspect for his alleged role in financing the country’s 1994 genocide. Felicien Kabuga was arrested after police tracked him down through his children.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Rwanda genocide fugitive lived incognito in Paris

Rwanda genocide fugitive lived incognito in Paris 02:02

 Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, who is accused of funding militias that massacred about 800,000 people, was arrested on Saturday near Paris after 26 years on the run, the French justice ministry said. Libby Hogan reports.

