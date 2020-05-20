Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga appears in court
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Investigators have requested the extradition of Rwandan genocide suspect for his alleged role in financing the country’s 1994 genocide. Felicien Kabuga was arrested after police tracked him down through his children.
Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, who is accused of funding militias that massacred about 800,000 people, was arrested on Saturday near Paris after 26 years on the run, the French justice ministry said. Libby Hogan reports.
Rwandan genocide fugitive Felicien Kabuga ended his 26 years on the run on Saturday.
Living under a false name, Kabuga was Rwanda's most wanted man, with a $5 million bounty on his head.
