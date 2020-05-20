Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Are Seahawks pursuing free agent running back Devonta Freeman?

Seattle Times Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
The rumblings have been out there for a while that the Seahawks might go after veteran Devonta Freeman to shore up depth at running back. But in the most concrete sign that something may be afloat, a report from Adam Caplan of SiriusXMNFL Wednesday stated the Seahawks “have made an offer” to Freeman. Caplan, though, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Brian Westbrook: The Seahawks would be a horrible fit for Cam Newton [Video]

Brian Westbrook: The Seahawks would be a horrible fit for Cam Newton

It's been reported that the Seattle Seahawks may be open to signing Cam Newton as a backup quarterback for Russell Wilson. Brian Westbrook tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why he thinks that would be..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:47Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Seahawks may be focusing on Carlos Hyde to add to running back corps

The Seahawks’ pursuit of a veteran running back may be narrowing in on Carlos Hyde as contract talks with Devonta Freeman appear at a standstill. One source...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this