Are Seahawks pursuing free agent running back Devonta Freeman?
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () The rumblings have been out there for a while that the Seahawks might go after veteran Devonta Freeman to shore up depth at running back. But in the most concrete sign that something may be afloat, a report from Adam Caplan of SiriusXMNFL Wednesday stated the Seahawks “have made an offer” to Freeman. Caplan, though, […]
It's been reported that the Seattle Seahawks may be open to signing Cam Newton as a backup quarterback for Russell Wilson. Brian Westbrook tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why he thinks that would be..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:47Published