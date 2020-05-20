Are Seahawks pursuing free agent running back Devonta Freeman?

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The rumblings have been out there for a while that the Seahawks might go after veteran Devonta Freeman to shore up depth at running back. But in the most concrete sign that something may be afloat, a report from Adam Caplan of SiriusXMNFL Wednesday stated the Seahawks “have made an offer” to Freeman. Caplan, though, […] 👓 View full article

