Recent related videos from verified sources France and Apple in stand-off over coronavirus tracing app



France and Apple in stand-off over coronavirus tracing app France is pushing for Apple to allow its coronavirus contact-tracing app to work in the background in a privacy stand-off. The country's.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:02 Published on April 23, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Apple-Google contact tracing tech launches, with 23 countries seeking access Authorities in 23 countries across five continents have sought access to contact tracing technology from Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, the companies...

Reuters 9 hours ago



Apple and Google's COVID-19 contact tracing tech is ready Today, Apple and Google are releasing their COVID-19 contact tracing technology to public health agencies (PHAs) around the world. So far, 22 countries on five...

engadget 9 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this