Victoria's Secret to close about 250 stores in the U.S. and Canada, Bath & Body Works to close 50

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
L Brands will permanently close about 250 Victoria's Secret and 50 Bath & Body Works stores. Most had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: As Sales Sag And Droop, Victoria's Secret To Close 250 Stores

As Sales Sag And Droop, Victoria's Secret To Close 250 Stores 00:34

 Victoria's Secret's parent company L Brands is permanently shuttering 250 stores in the US and Canada in 2020. According to Business Insider, L Brands reported first-quarter earnings for 2020 after the market close on Wednesday. Of 849 Victoria's Secrets stores in North America, most have remained...

