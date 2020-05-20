Victoria's Secret to close about 250 stores in the U.S. and Canada, Bath & Body Works to close 50

Victoria's Secret's parent company L Brands is permanently shuttering 250 stores in the US and Canada in 2020. According to Business Insider, L Brands reported first-quarter earnings for 2020 after the market close on Wednesday. Of 849 Victoria's Secrets stores in North America, most have remained...
Victoria's Secret is one of many retailers to be hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. According to Business Insider, on Friday the lingerie brand announced that their stores will remain closed until..