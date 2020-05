Lawsuit over popular ‘S-Town’ podcast dismissed Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A lawsuit against the makers of the hit podcast “S-Town,” which tells the story of a man’s troubled life and death in rural Alabama, was dismissed after a settlement was reached with the estate of the show’s late protagonist. The lawsuit, filed by the estate of John B. McLemore, was dismissed […] 👓 View full article

