Ruling that would expand Texas mail-in voting put on hold

Seattle Times Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court Wednesday quickly put on a hold a ruling that paved the way in Texas for a dramatic expansion of mail-in voting due to fears of the coronavirus. The move by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans came less than 24 hours after a federal […]
News video: Texas Must Allow All Citizens To Request Absentee Ballots Without An Excuse

Texas Must Allow All Citizens To Request Absentee Ballots Without An Excuse 00:32

 A federal judge ruled that Texas must allow all voters to cast absentee ballots without an excuse. According to Business Insider, this includes Texas’ scheduled July run-off elections. In the past, Texas only allowed elderly voters above a certain age to request an absentee ballot without an...

The Governor Of Texas Thinks Expanding Voting-By-Mail Is A Scam By Democrats [Video]

The Governor Of Texas Thinks Expanding Voting-By-Mail Is A Scam By Democrats

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called efforts to expand voting-by-mail a scam. According to Business Insider, he thinks Democrats are doing this to steal the November election. Patrick said there..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Texas AG: Fear Of COVID-19 Does Not Qualify Residents For Mail-In Ballots [Video]

Texas AG: Fear Of COVID-19 Does Not Qualify Residents For Mail-In Ballots

As the pandemic continues, Attorney General Ken Paxton is urging the Supreme Court of Texas to order local election officials to follow laws concerning mail-in ballots. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:33Published

Judge ramps up Texas mail-in voting amid coronavirus outbreak; AG vows to appeal

A court ruling by a federal judge on Tuesday has expanded mail-in voting amidst fears of the coronavirus to all of the state's voters, but Republican Attorney...
FOXNews.com


