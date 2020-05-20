Ruling that would expand Texas mail-in voting put on hold
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court Wednesday quickly put on a hold a ruling that paved the way in Texas for a dramatic expansion of mail-in voting due to fears of the coronavirus. The move by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans came less than 24 hours after a federal […]
A federal judge ruled that Texas must allow all voters to cast absentee ballots without an excuse. According to Business Insider, this includes Texas’ scheduled July run-off elections. In the past, Texas only allowed elderly voters above a certain age to request an absentee ballot without an...