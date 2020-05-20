Global  

Attorney: Breonna Taylor ‘executed’ by police in her home

Seattle Times Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A black emergency medical worker fatally shot by police serving a narcotics search warrant in Kentucky was “executed” in her home, a high-profile civil rights attorney said Wednesday. Benjamin Crump’s remark to the Louisville public safety committee came during testimony the committee was receiving about the death of Breonna Taylor, who […]
