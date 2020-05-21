'The Masked Singer' season finale recap: Night Angel flies to victory in close competition

Sean Giambrone and Sadie Stanley share a kiss in this still from tonight’s all new episode of The Goldbergs! The co-stars are heading to prom together in the... Just Jared Jr Also reported by •AceShowbiz
Tweets about this
Whitney Houston ‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Reveal: Here’s Who Won and the Stars Under the Masks - Variety https://t.co/3OTu69u8Da 57 seconds ago
Faye Brooks The Masked Singer Finale: Here’s Who Won and Who Were Under the Masks – Variety https://t.co/LN4FvmaLIc 2 minutes ago
Broken Pictures This just in...
‘The Masked Singer’ Season Three Finale Unmasks Its Winner
https://t.co/5s29ll7v4v 23 minutes ago
INOTECH3D 💯⛽️🔥💨 The Night Angel Talks Curing ‘Masked Singer’ Female Winner Drought on Season 3
[Spoiler alert: This story contains… https://t.co/Oc28vVh7YO 28 minutes ago
INOTECH3D 💯⛽️🔥💨 Frog Talks Hopping Into Third Place on Season 3 of ‘Masked Singer’: ‘A Rapper Making It This Far? To Me That’s a Wi… https://t.co/ukvCbKlkV1 28 minutes ago
1066 Productions#RT@Variety: ‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Reveal: Here’s Who Won and the Stars Under the Masks https://t.co/AhThz5U45T 38 minutes ago