Michael Cohen: Prison release for ex-Trump lawyer over virus

BBC News Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Michael Cohen will continue serving his sentence at home as Covid-19 spreads in prisons.
News video: Michael Cohen Granted Early Release To Home Confinement

Michael Cohen Granted Early Release To Home Confinement 00:34

 President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen is about to be released from prison. According to Business Insider, the early release is linked to the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. A source says Cohen will serve out the rest of his three-year sentence...

Judge Denies Martin Shkreli Release From Prison During Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Judge Denies Martin Shkreli Release From Prison During Coronavirus Pandemic

Pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli asked to be released from prison to work on a COVID-19 cure. According to Business Insider, court documents show Shkreli’s plea was denied by a federal judge...

Michael Cohen Will Remain In Jail For A While Longer [Video]

Michael Cohen Will Remain In Jail For A While Longer

Michael Cohen was going to be released from prison and allowed to finish his sentence in home confinement. Yet a source told ABC News that Cohen will remain in jail, although the reason why is unknown...

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to be released Thursday amid coronavirus fears

Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen is set to be released from a federal prison to serve the remainder of his term at home amid coronavirus fears.
