Artist Kent Monkman's painting of partially nude Trudeau with laughing women creates uproar online Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Renowned artist Kent Monkman has come under fire for creating a painting that shows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau partially nude on his knees preparing for what Monkman says is a consensual act while Indigenous women surrounding him laugh. 👓 View full article

