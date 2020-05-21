Global  

Coronavirus: Time running out on track and trace, NHS leaders warn

BBC News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The NHS Confederation warns of "severe" consequences if a track and trace strategy is not implemented soon.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sadiq Khan wants London to be first to introduce track and trace

Sadiq Khan wants London to be first to introduce track and trace 01:44

 London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged ministers to introduce a new contact tracing and testing regime in the capital ahead of other parts of the country. “I know that in London the R number is down. I know that in London we have fewer new cases and fewer deaths, thankfully,” he told the PA news...

