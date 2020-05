Recent related videos from verified sources A PT is curing boredom with workouts to bring the community together (RAW)



An inspiring personal trainer is curing lockdown boredom with neighbourhood workouts designed to lift spirits and bring her community together. Irma Beruckaite, 39, runs three sessions a week with.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 3 weeks ago We're Open Y'all: Music City Princesses



The show must go on, so there’s nothing that can stop the power of a princess. With social media and video chat, Music City Princesses is letting you know “We’re Open Y’all!” This local.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:15 Published on April 6, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Join NPR Music's Listening Party For Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit's 'Reunions' Friday at 3 p.m. ET, NPR Music will host an online listening party for Isbell's first album in three years. Join the chat room, ask our expert panel questions...

NPR 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this