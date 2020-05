Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is poised to vote Thursday on the nomination of Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe to be Director of National Intelligence, potentially confirming him sooner than expected, as senators are eager to quickly fill the post. Democrats have been opposed to Ratcliffe’s nomination, and most are expected to vote against it. […] 👓 View full article