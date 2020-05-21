Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'She is indeed my Shravan Kumar': 15-year-old girl brings father from Gurugram to Bihar on bicycle

DNA Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Jyoti Kumari, a lion-hearted 15-year-old, cycled all the way from Gurugram in Haryana to Bihar's Darbhanga district with her incapacitated father Mohan Paswan seated on the carrier.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dad sparks debate after sharing his daughter's 'selfish' college choice [Video]

Dad sparks debate after sharing his daughter's 'selfish' college choice

The father of a soon-to-be high school grad is sparking a widespread parenting debate after sharing his unhappiness with his daughter’s post-grad wishes.The dad, who shared his story on the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:08Published
Care worker reunited with her daughter after two MONTHS apart [Video]

Care worker reunited with her daughter after two MONTHS apart

This emotional video shows the moment a care worker was reunited with her seven-year-old daughter - for the first time in almost seven WEEKS amid Covid-19 fears.Little Ruby Cave usually lives full-time..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Girl brings injured father on bicycle from Delhi to Bihar

For a 15-year-old girl, cycling for a week to cover nearly 1,200km from Delhi to Darbhanga with her injured father riding pillion, it was a feat no less than...
IndiaTimes

Russia’s first-ever case of female genital mutilation is still pending

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Republic of Ingushetia is looking into the appeal submitted from the Legal Initiative project with...
PRAVDA


Tweets about this