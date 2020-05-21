'She is indeed my Shravan Kumar': 15-year-old girl brings father from Gurugram to Bihar on bicycle
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Jyoti Kumari, a lion-hearted 15-year-old, cycled all the way from Gurugram in Haryana to Bihar's Darbhanga district with her incapacitated father Mohan Paswan seated on the carrier.
