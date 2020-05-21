Global  

AAI issues standard operating procedure for domestic flights’ resumption

Hindu Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to airport operators on Wednesday for recommencement of domestic fl
Domestic flights to resume from May 25: Hardeep Singh Puri

Domestic flights will resume in a gradual manner from May 25, that is next Monday, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. The Airports...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayReuters India

Airport Authority of India issues guidelines as flight operations may resume in lockdown 4.0

As India prepares to enter the fourth phase of lockdown,  the Airport Authority of India (AAI) issued six-pointers guidelines on Saturday (May 16, 2020)...
Zee News


