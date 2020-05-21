Global  

Spring carnival urged to avoid AFL finals clash

The Age Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Australia's biggest corporate bookmaker Sportsbet has told Racing Victoria that a spring carnival clash with the AFL finals would compromise racing's wagering revenue.
Henderson says neigh to bowing before AFL

A leading racehorse owner says any plan to shift the spring racing carnival to avoid a clash with the AFL finals would mean racing was saying it had no...
The Age


