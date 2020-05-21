Global  

Spain’s leader asks parliament for 2 more weeks of lockdown

WorldNews Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Spain’s leader asks parliament for 2 more weeks of lockdownMADRID (AP) — Spain’s prime minister appears before parliament on Wednesday to ask for its endorsement to extend the state of emergency that his government has used to rein in the country’s coronavirus outbreak that has killed at least 27,000 people. It would be the fifth two-week extension to the state of emergency, which is currently set to expire on Sunday. The government wants to extend it until June 7. “The path we are on is the only one that can possibly beat the virus,” Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told a chamber with only a...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Spain Extends Coronavirus Lockdown To April 26 [Video]

Spain Extends Coronavirus Lockdown To April 26

According to Reuters, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will request for parliament to extend lockdown measures until April 26. As of Saturday, Spain’s total death toll rose to 11,744, making..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

