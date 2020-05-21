Global  

Global coronavirus cases surpass 5 million, infections rising in South America

WorldNews Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Global coronavirus cases surpass 5 million, infections rising in South AmericaGlobal coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases globally. It represents a new phase in the virus’ spread, which initially peaked in China in February, before...
Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens [Video]

Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens

At least 1,179 deaths recorded on Tuesday as country reports third-highest number of cases behind Russia and US.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published
Trump Calls High Number Of COVID-19 Cases 'Bade Of Honor' [Video]

Trump Calls High Number Of COVID-19 Cases 'Bade Of Honor'

President Donald Trump said the U.S. leading the world in coronavirus cases is “a badge of honor.” He said the high number of cases is proof the U.S. is testing more people than other countries...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

China reports 33 new coronavirus cases; spike in asymptomatic infections in Wuhan

The city’s 11 million people are being tested in order to prevent a second wave of the deadly virus, health authorities said on Thursday
Hindu

White House monitors big cities for signs of coronavirus outbreaks

With over a quarter million of all known cases and a death toll of over 7,100, the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect nearly every aspect of daily American...
CBS News Also reported by •Reuters IndiaProactive Investors

