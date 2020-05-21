At least 2 injured after gunman goes on rampage at Arizona mall, one suspect in custody
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () At least two people have been shot after a gunman, reportedly wielding an AR-15 style rifle at the time of the attack, opened fire at a mall outside Phoenix, Arizona. One suspect has been apprehended. The incident unfolded about 8 p.m local time at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, some 9 miles northwest of Phoenix. Local police have confirmed that at least two people “were struck by gunfire” in the wake of the shooting, while witnesses, including Arizona State Sen. Martín Quezada, reported...