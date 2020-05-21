Global  

At least 2 injured after gunman goes on rampage at Arizona mall, one suspect in custody

Thursday, 21 May 2020
At least 2 injured after gunman goes on rampage at Arizona mall, one suspect in custodyAt least two people have been shot after a gunman, reportedly wielding an AR-15 style rifle at the time of the attack, opened fire at a mall outside Phoenix, Arizona. One suspect has been apprehended. The incident unfolded about 8 p.m local time at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, some 9 miles northwest of Phoenix. Local police have confirmed that at least two people “were struck by gunfire” in the wake of the shooting, while witnesses, including Arizona State Sen. Martín Quezada, reported...
News video: Three people wounded in Arizona shooting

Three people wounded in Arizona shooting 01:06

 A suspect is in custody after three people were shot at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona on Wednesday night (May 20), according to Glendale police officer Tiffany Ngalula.

