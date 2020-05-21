Why China and India shouldn't let coronavirus justify walking back climate action

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

( CNN Business )Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, India and China were positioning themselves as global climate leaders. While virus lockdowns have provided temporary blue skies from Delhi to Beijing , and beyond, as China and India prepare to resuscitate their economies experts warn doing so without environmental regard could wind back their previous good work on climate. That could have devastating effects on the health on billions of people. Air pollution already kills 7 million of us every year, damages our children's health and development, causes serious breathing and lung problems, and even affects babies in the womb. The pandemic isn't fixing climate change Now climate experts... 👓 View full article

