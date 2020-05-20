Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada on May 20



Recent related videos from verified sources As Sales Sag And Droop, Victoria's Secret To Close 250 Stores



Victoria's Secret's parent company L Brands is permanently shuttering 250 stores in the US and Canada in 2020. According to Business Insider, L Brands reported first-quarter earnings for 2020 after.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 14 hours ago Empty middle seat? It depends where you're flying



Airlines face deep confusion over whether middle seats should be left empty, or whether other measures should be taken to keep passengers safe from contagion. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35 Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world May 12 Canada now has more than 70,000 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases after Ontario reported 361 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total...

CBC.ca 1 week ago



Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada on Sunday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Health Canada has approved the first Canadian clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine. If successful, it will be...

CBC.ca 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this