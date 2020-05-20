Global  

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada on May 20

CBC.ca Wednesday, 20 May 2020
Quebec and Manitoba are loosening more of their COVID-19 restrictions, as public health officials encourage Canadians wear masks in response to more people being outdoors, on transit and returning to work.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world May 12

Canada now has more than 70,000 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases after Ontario reported 361 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total...
CBC.ca

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada on Sunday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Health Canada has approved the first Canadian clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine. If successful, it will be...
CBC.ca

