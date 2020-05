Former Eel and Bronco set to make debut for Rabbitohs if Walker banned Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Troy Dargan will have an NRL debut to remember against South Sydney's arch-rivals the Roosters if Cody Walker is suspended on Friday. 👓 View full article

