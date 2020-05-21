Global  

At Least 24 Dead as Cyclone Amphan Slams Into India and Bangladesh

WorldNews Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
At Least 24 Dead as Cyclone Amphan Slams Into India and Bangladesh(NEW DELHI) — A powerful cyclone ripped through densely populated coastal India and Bangladesh, blowing off roofs and whipping up waves that swallowed embankments and bridges and left entire villages without access to fresh water, electricity and communications. At least 24 people were reported killed Thursday. The cyclone weakened after slamming ashore Wednesday evening amid massive evacuations. “We have never seen or heard anything like it....
News video: Cyclone wreaks havoc as it hits India and Bangladesh

Cyclone wreaks havoc as it hits India and Bangladesh 00:38

 A powerful cyclone has ripped through densely populated coastal areas of India and Bangladesh. Cyclone Amphan blew off roofs and whipped up waves that swallowed embankments and bridges and left entire villages without access to fresh water, electricity and communications.

Deadly cyclone kills at least 14 in India and Bangladesh [Video]

Deadly cyclone kills at least 14 in India and Bangladesh

A deadly cyclone pounded eastern India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, killing at least 14 people and destroying thousands of homes. Gloria Tso reports.

Domestic flights to resume in India from Monday, AAI issues guidelines | Oneindia News [Video]

Domestic flights to resume in India from Monday, AAI issues guidelines | Oneindia News

Cyclone Amphan leaves trail of destruction in its wake, Kolkata airport flooded, cars and buses overturned, trees uprooted, thousands of houses damaged; West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls super..

More than a dozen dead as Cyclone Amphan smashes into Bangladesh, India

Cyclone Amphan has hit Bangladesh and eastern India, killing more than a dozen people.
Cyclone Amphan kills at least 82 in India, Bangladesh

Mass evacuations organised by authorities before cyclone made landfall, widespread flooding.
sharonkgilbert

Sharon K. Gilbert At Least 24 Dead as Cyclone Amphan Slams Into India and Bangladesh https://t.co/8JE1e4C2ZU 5 seconds ago

TheDesiTimes

The Desi Times Devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan is heartbreaking leaving at least 84 people dead. It was the strongest Super C… https://t.co/R2H0lqYDNx 14 seconds ago

JatinJayKaran3

Jatin Jay Karan RT @msnindia: At least 72 dead as cyclone rips through West Bengal https://t.co/UCDTLoirYj 54 seconds ago

dellerms

Mary Deller RT @ShelterBox: It is heartbreaking to see the fatality rate has risen to at least 72 after #CyloneAmphan tore through #India and #Banglade… 5 minutes ago

msnindia

MSN India At least 72 dead as cyclone rips through West Bengal https://t.co/UCDTLoirYj 8 minutes ago

thikalbrad

shan RT @itvnews: At least 72 people have died as Cyclone Amphan ripped through densely populated coastal areas of eastern India and Bangladesh.… 9 minutes ago

AditiZero

Aditi Gautam At least 72 dead as cyclone Amphan rips through West Bengal https://t.co/8YlloBVcxA 13 minutes ago

Intelwar

Intelwars.com At least 22 dead as Cyclone Amphan batters India and Bangladesh https://t.co/NnGqrdPNrr 13 minutes ago