At Least 24 Dead as Cyclone Amphan Slams Into India and Bangladesh
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () (NEW DELHI) — A powerful cyclone ripped through densely populated coastal India and Bangladesh, blowing off roofs and whipping up waves that swallowed embankments and bridges and left entire villages without access to fresh water, electricity and communications. At least 24 people were reported killed Thursday. The cyclone weakened after slamming ashore Wednesday evening amid massive evacuations. “We have never seen or heard anything like it....
