Ratcliffe slated to be confirmed Thursday to lead intelligence community under fire
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () (CNN)Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas is on the cusp of becoming President Donald Trump's top intelligence official, where he will be tossed into the center of a political firestorm over the FBI's prosecution of Michael Flynn and its Russia investigation. The Senate will vote Thursday to confirm Ratcliffe as the director of national intelligence. It's expected to fall largely along party lines, a first for a position created after the September 2001 terrorist attacks -- more than a dozen senators have never voted against a nominee for the director of national intelligence. Trump initially picked Ratcliffe last year to be his spy chief following Ratcliffe's aggressive questioning of...
He's the temporary chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican leaders announced Monday, taking charge of the panel at a time of turnover and tension in the nation's intelligence community. Katie Johnston reports.
The U.S. Senate backed lawmaker John Ratcliffe on Thursday as the next director of national intelligence, a victory for President Donald Trump in his second bid... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •FOXNews.com •Seattle Times •CBS News