Ratcliffe slated to be confirmed Thursday to lead intelligence community under fire

WorldNews Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Ratcliffe slated to be confirmed Thursday to lead intelligence community under fire(CNN)Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas is on the cusp of becoming President Donald Trump's top intelligence official, where he will be tossed into the center of a political firestorm over the FBI's prosecution of Michael Flynn and its Russia investigation. The Senate will vote Thursday to confirm Ratcliffe as the director of national intelligence. It's expected to fall largely along party lines, a first for a position created after the September 2001 terrorist attacks -- more than a dozen senators have never voted against a nominee for the director of national intelligence. Trump initially picked Ratcliffe last year to be his spy chief following Ratcliffe's aggressive questioning of...
Recent related news from verified sources

Divided Senate confirms Trump nominee Ratcliffe to be top U.S. spy

The U.S. Senate backed lawmaker John Ratcliffe on Thursday as the next director of national intelligence, a victory for President Donald Trump in his second bid...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaFOXNews.comSeattle TimesCBS News

Rubio steps in to lead Senate Intelligence Committee

Rubio steps in to lead Senate Intelligence CommitteeWASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio will temporarily become chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican leaders announced, taking charge...
WorldNews

