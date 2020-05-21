Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FIR against Sonia Gandhi over tweet

Hindu Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Sagar police have filed a FIR against Congress president Sonia Gandhi over some tweets posted on the official Twitter handle of the party criticising
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

FIR registered against UP Congress president at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow [Video]

FIR registered against UP Congress president at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow

An FIR has been registered by Uttar Pradesh Police against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal secretary Sandeep Singh and UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
Coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi to chair opposition meet on friday on plight of migrants | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi to chair opposition meet on friday on plight of migrants | Oneindia News

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of opposition leaders to discuss the prevailing situation in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of nationwide lockdown and the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:34Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fls53

Dr flower RT @ANI: FIR registered against Congress President Sonia Gandhi In Shivamogga, Karnataka over Congress party's tweet on 11th May on PMCARES… 8 seconds ago

Talk_To_Harry

Shaurya RT @Vasudev00411816: #FIR against #SoniaGandhi in Karnataka's Shivamogga over tweets on PM-CARES Fund - The @INCIndia anarchists cannot get… 16 seconds ago

NazreImamAhmad2

Capt.Nazre I Ahmad RT @Supriya23bh: #Karnataka Mr @DKShivakumar met #Karnataka CM Mr BS Yediyurappa & handed over letter asking for withdrawal of FIR based on… 18 seconds ago

NabaRayIndia

Naba Kumar Ray RT @indiatvnews: FIR filed against Sonia Gandhi over remarks on PMCARES Fund | via @IndiaTVNews #SoniaGandhi #PMCARES https://t.co/YIMFsX1n… 22 seconds ago

SarimNaved

Sarim Naved RT @dp_satish: A delegation of @INCKarnataka led by @DKShivakumar meets @CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP demanding quashing of an FIR against @INCInd… 49 seconds ago

SoumiYadav

Soumi Singh Yadav RT @TS_SinghDeo: Aren’t we entitled to have an opinion in a democracy or is it much to ask? Filing an FIR against @INCIndia President Smt.S… 2 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: FIR against Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka's Shivamogga over tweets on PM-CARES Fund READ--https://t.co/xZ8tY… 2 minutes ago