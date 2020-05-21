Global  

Gov. OK’s phase 1 reopening for Marion, Polk counties

Seattle Times Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Restaurants, bars, salons, gyms and other businesses in Marion and Polk counties have been approved to reopen starting Friday with strict safety measures meant to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday approved a plan for easing of restrictions that allows some businesses and services to operate […]
