Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China plans national security laws for Hong Kong after pro-democracy unrest: report

WorldNews Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
China plans national security laws for Hong Kong after pro-democracy unrest: reportChina will propose national security legislation for Hong Kong in response to last year's often violent pro-democracy protests that plunged the city into its deepest turmoil since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997, a newspaper said on Thursday. ......
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: China says to impose security laws on Hong Kong

China says to impose security laws on Hong Kong 01:29

 China says it intends to impose a national security law on Hong Kong, which risks sparking renewed unrest. Lucy Fielder reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chris Patten: We should tell China this is outrageous [Video]

Chris Patten: We should tell China this is outrageous

The UK should tell China its proposal for a Hong Kong national security law is "outrageous", says Hong Kong's final British governor.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:58Published
Equity indices hold firm, pharma and financial stocks up [Video]

Equity indices hold firm, pharma and financial stocks up

Equity benchmark indices gained for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as heavy buying was witnessed in pharma and financial stocks. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 622 points or 2.06 per cent higher..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published

Recent related news from verified sources

China plans national security laws for Hong Kong after last year's unrest: sources

China will propose national security laws for Hong Kong in response to last year's often violent pro-democracy protests that plunged the city into its deepest...
Reuters

China plans national security laws for Hong Kong after last year's unrest

China will propose national security laws for Hong Kong in response to last year's often violent pro-democracy protests that plunged the city into its deepest...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GOPclammer

Clam Digger RT @KLF: In case you missed it today: China is once again moving to take full control of #HongKong. President @realDonaldTrump says that… 13 seconds ago

hau_hk

HauHauLovesHK RT @axios: NEW: China plans to implement a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong that could dramatically constrain Hong Kong's auton… 41 seconds ago

JormaVirtanen

Jorma Virtanen RT @DailySabah: China prepares national security laws for Hong Kong in response to last year's pro-democracy protests that plunged city int… 1 minute ago

lazymilb

lazymilb RT @SenatorWicker: The Chinese Communist Party is intent on centralizing power and control. They cannot be trusted to preserve human rights… 1 minute ago

exarmyofficer1

exarmyofficer RT @MailOnline: China plans new laws to take control of Hong Kong https://t.co/YPCG3gnrZa 5 minutes ago

HKsmallpotato_

small potato RT @AJEnglish: BREAKING: China plans new controversial national security laws for Hong Kong https://t.co/goww9VAEj7 https://t.co/9OTo9E8ebC 5 minutes ago

Al_Maldives

AaMaldives #China plans national security laws for #HongKong | DW News https://t.co/28GszVmUXr via @YouTube #HumanRights #Democracy 6 minutes ago