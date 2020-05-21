Global  

U.S. pulls out of Open Skies treaty, Trump's latest treaty withdrawal

Reuters Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The United States announced its intention on Thursday to withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty allowing unarmed surveillance flights over member countries, the Trump administration's latest move to pull the United States from a major global treaty.
